ESPN 100 center Zach Brown has been released from his letter of intent to St. John's.

Brown has been arrested multiple times in the past eight months. He was arrested on multiple robbery charges last May, including robbery with an armed weapon and two counts of robbery by sudden snatching. Brown was also arrested earlier this month and charged with first-degree petit theft, as well as driving with a suspended license and an expired tag, according to the Miami Herald.

Brown, a 7-foot-1 center from Miami, signed with the Red Storm in November after committing to Chris Mullin's program in July. He was also committed to Connecticut for four months earlier this year before reopening his recruitment in May 2016.

"It was a mutual decision to release Zach from his national letter of intent," Mullin said in a statement. "We wish him the best of luck."

Brown is ranked No. 35 in the ESPN 100 for the 2017 class.