Five-star junior Emmanuel Akot told ESPN on Thursday that he has committed to Arizona.

Akot, a 6-foot-6 small forward from Wasatch Academy (Utah), took official visits to Arizona and Utah in recent weeks and also had Oregon and Louisville on his final list of schools.

The Canada native skyrocketed up the 2018 rankings after a strong junior season, sitting at No. 21 in the ESPN 60.

"Emmanuel is a great athlete who is very highly skilled," said Tim Davis, Akot's coach with the Exum Elite Utah Prospects. "With how today's game is, he will be able to play positions 1 through 4 on offense and defense. His versatility and ability to pass at his size changes a team's ability to score on the offensive end."

Akot is the third highest-ranked prospect to commit from the 2018 class, following Carte'Are Gordon (No. 10, Saint Louis) and E.J. Montgomery (No. 15, Auburn). He is Arizona coach Sean Miller's first commitment in the 2018 class. Miller has landed a top-seven recruiting class in seven straight seasons, and his 2017 class is ranked No. 4 in the country.