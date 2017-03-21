ESPN 100 point guard Blake Harris has been granted his release from Washington and will reopen his recruitment, he told ESPN on Tuesday.

Harris' decision comes on the heels of Washington firing Lorenzo Romar after 15 seasons with the Huskies. The school hired Syracuse assistant coach Mike Hopkins over the weekend.

"I received my release from Washington," Harris told ESPN's Paul Biancardi. "The reason I committed there was the coaching staff. Now that they are not there anymore, I am opening up my recruiting."

Harris, ranked No. 99 in 2017, was part of a five-man Washington class that was ranked in the top five nationally. He is the first one to receive his release, with the future unclear for fellow signees Michael Porter Jr. (No. 1), Daejon Davis (No. 44), Jaylen Nowell (No. 54) and three-star forward Mamoudou Diarra. All four signed letters of intent, meaning Washington will have to grant their releases before they go elsewhere.

ESPN 60 junior Jontay Porter, the younger brother of Michael Porter Jr. and son of former Washington assistant coach Michael Porter Sr., announced his decommitment from Washington last week.

Harris, a 6-3 prospect from Word of God (North Carolina), committed to Washington last summer. He chose the Huskies over the likes of Ole Miss, Clemson, LSU and Memphis.

"To be honest, I don't know what's going to happen next," Harris said. "I will wait and see which coaches call."

ESPN's Jeff Borzello and Paul Biancardi contributed to this report.