The Class of 2020 ESPN 25 is out, topped by power forward Isaiah Todd. This group just finished their freshman years, and at this stage of their career, most of these young players are full of potential rather than being production.

Let's take an inside look at this group of rising sophomores.

The class has superstar potential but no superstars ... yet

These prospects all have huge upside. They are either physically imposing or possess extreme athleticism, high skill or a high basketball IQ. But at this point in their careers, there is no one who has been pegged as a superstar. They are still learning the game both mentally and physically, as well as the speed of the game. Todd, Jalen Green, Jalen Suggs Greg Brown, Jabri Abdur-Rahim and R.J. Hampton are the early leaders in the clubhouse to become that superstar.

How we rank this group

Unlike the junior and senior classes, this class gets judged mostly on its individual performances and potential in the game. It's hard to get constant production from this age group, so we look for the most gifted players who have had dominating performances. The talent they possess now is a clear advantage, until someone outperforms or outproduces them as they get older. With so much time ahead of them, this list will be fluid.

This class lack size

There is no true back-to-the-basket big man, esteemed rebounder or shot blocker. One obvious reason is that, as rising sophomores, their bodies are still growing. Expect multiple growth spurts by many in this group and others. The guards and perimeter players in this class are more advanced at this stage.

This class is highly skilled

At the top, Todd has versatility and ball skills with an extra-long frame. He has a real chance to be really special. At times, it's easy to question where skill in the game is headed, but the Class of 2020 seems to be loaded.

The guards have it

The shooting guards are the strongest position right now in the 2019 class. There are seven shooting guards in the ESPN 25, the most of any position. Jalen Green, Kyree Walker, Jalen Johnson and Jaden Springer have displayed advanced scoring and shooting ability. Right behind them is the point guard group that has six prospects ranked within the top 25. Combined, these two positions make up 52 percent of the ranked players.