Five-star point guard Tre Jones, the younger brother of former Duke star Tyus, will follow in his brother's footsteps, committing to the Blue Devils on Sunday.

Jones chose Duke over UCLA, USC, Ohio State, Minnesota and Oregon.

"It is the best fit for me and is everything I'm looking for in a college," Jones told ESPN. "They have been my dream school for years, and there is no better fit than there."

Jones has been Mike Krzyzewski's priority at the point guard position for most of the 2018 cycle, with Duke offering Jones early in his sophomore year.

"They have had a vision [for] me since they first offered me in 2015," he said. "Their vision was something I didn't even see in myself at the time. Coach K told me how I could be a great leader and loves my passion and competitiveness."

Jones is hoping to carry Duke to the same heights his brother did during his time in Durham. Tyus averaged 11.8 points and 5.6 assists as a freshman and led the Blue Devils to the national championship.

"Tyus going there helped a little bit, for sure," Tre said. "It wasn't a major factor, though. At the end of the day, Duke is the best fit for myself."

Jones, a 6-foot-1 Apple Valley High School (Minnesota) product, is ranked No. 19 in the ESPN 100. The No. 4 point guard in the class, Jones had a huge spring and summer on the Nike EYBL circuit with the Howard Pulley AAU program. Jones averaged 20.4 points, 5.3 rebounds and 7.3 assists on the circuit and went for 30 points and four assists against No. 1 point guard Darius Garland at the Nike Peach Jam last month.

Jones is Duke's first commitment in the 2018 class. The Blue Devils are still in pursuit of another point guard to play alongside Jones during the 2018-19 season, with Garland the Blue Devils' top target for that role. Krzyzewski also has elite forward Cameron Reddish (No. 4) high atop his board, while No. 1 overall prospect Marvin Bagley recently visited campus and is expected to make a decision regarding his reclassification in the coming weeks.