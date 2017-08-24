Dominating size highlights 2019 ESPN 60

At first glance this class is exciting because of the massive size at the top of the class. As rising juniors, this group has a long way to go but has a lot of potential.

Here are five storylines about the Class of 2019 ESPN 60:

The next star in the game

James Wiseman, the new No. 1 prospect in the Class of 2019, owns a good frame at 6-foot-11, 216 pounds and moves extremely well for his age. His production level continues to evolve, especially protecting the basket on defense and finishing at the rim on offense with length and power. He is now a dominating force in each contest and is already being courted by every major program in the country. As his signature jump hook develops the NBA will soon know his name.

James Wiseman is the top big man in a 2019 class defined by its size. Provided by Bart Young/USAB

R.J Barrett would be No. 1 in 2018 or 2019

After Marvin Bagley, III joined the Class of 2017, it was all about Barrett. His approach to the game is all business and his effort is mostly high level. He is an opportunistic scorer and his ball skills have improved, especially his shooting. He has reclassified, however, to 2018, leaving an opening in this class.

Top five will stay big

When you look at the top five prospects in the Class of 2019, they all have legitimate size and bring different skills and physicality to the game. Wiseman, Vernon Carey Jr., Charles Bassey, Marial Chol and Matthew Hurt should stay near the top due to their potential to grow in the game and improve.

Prospects who will close the gap

The Class of 2019 is far from being complete, and the most dominant players aren't quite clear yet. No. 15 Will Baker, No. 17 Tyrese Maxey and No. 24 Armando Bacot are all starting to close the gap with the players at the top of the class. Each has made significant jumps in the player ranking updates due to their talent, but more so to their elevated effort and sense of urgency.

2019 is better than 2018

It's early in the evaluation of which class will be stronger at the top and have better overall talent. Two reasons why this class will trump last year's group is because of the massive size up front and the point guard talent of Cole Anthony, LaMelo Ball and Jalen Lecque. Reclassifications from multiple classes have affected this class and its identity. But despite losing Barrett to 2018, the 2019 class seems stronger heading into the start of the season.