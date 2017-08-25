Isaiah Todd continues atop 2020 ESPN 25 rankings

This 2020 class is just starting to blossom. The inexperience is evident but so is the untapped potential.

Here are five things we've learned about the 2020 ESPN 25:

No. 1 Isaiah Todd does a lot well. USA Basketball

Early sophomore studs

It's important to remember that these players are only sophomores with three more years to develop. No. 1 Isaiah Todd, No. 2 Jalen Green and No. 3 Jalen Suggs have all won a gold medal playing USA basketball. Todd combines incredible length, advanced skill and a soft touch. He can also rebound well and block shots. If Todd continues to make progress, he will be a name to know and remember. Green is a high-level scorer and athlete with a chance to be special, and Suggs is elite because he scores, gets his teammates involved and competes on defense. With proper development, these three have a real chance to be difference-makers at the college level and beyond.

Guard power

Thirteen of the top 20 players in the rankings are guards. Outside of Green and Suggs, R.J. Hampton scores easily from all three levels and is best with the ball in his hands. With his size, he projects as a future combo guard. Jaden Springer scores buckets and creates fouls with major bounce. Nico Mannion, whose father played in the NBA, was born in Italy and displays terrific passing instincts with deep range on his jumper.

Who's on the cusp?

With only 25 ranked prospects, it means this list will be very lose and fluid. The two primary factors when assessing this class are strong performances and potential. These five are worth watching for the next update: Shooting guard Anthony Edwards; forward Terren Frank; center Elijah Hutchins-Everett; power forward Lance Ware small forward and Jy'Aire Davis.

Not many elite low post players ... right now

There are four strong post players in the rankings: Hunter Dickinson, Davion Bradford, Jason Harris, and N'Faly Dante. So, there is a shortage of low-post threats in 2020. Coaches are playing with a more skilled team on the floor trying to space and score, and to do that recruiting has gone away from low-post players. Today's players, including the ones with major size and length, think they have to play beyond the arc, shooting and driving to better get noticed. That has led to a dearth of players in the post.

Where does this class rate?

Preliminary indications are that this class will be stronger at the top than both 2018 and 2019. Of course, we never know who might or might not reclassify. Todd or Green have the ability to project out to be as good or slightly better than current No. 1s R.J. Barrett and James Wiseman, who are future lottery picks. It's a group that is beginning to show its star power, star depth as well as plenty of rising prospects still to be seen. The next rankings, out in January, will tell much more about this collection of sophomores.