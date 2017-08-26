Five-star forward Jaylen Hoard announced his commitment to Wake Forest on Saturday.

Hoard took an unofficial visit to Wake Forest earlier in the week, and chose the Demon Deacons over the likes of NC State, USC and others.

The 6-foot-8 France native is ranked No. 19 in the ESPN 100, slotting in as the No. 5 small forward in the 2018 class. Hoard, who plays his high school ball at Wesleyan Christian Academy (North Carolina), averaged 14.9 points and 6.4 rebounds for Team CP3 on the Nike EYBL circuit this past spring and summer.

Hoard is the second pledge for Danny Manning in the 2018 class, following four-star shooting guard Sharone Wright. This is the second consecutive class in which Manning landed a top-35 prospect, after four-star shooting guard Chaundee Brown (No. 33) signed in 2017.

Manning has had success in France the last few months, signing 6-foot-11 center Olivier Sarr in April and now landing Hoard.