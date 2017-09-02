Cameron Reddish, the No. 3-ranked senior in the country, committed to Duke on Friday.

Reddish, a 6-foot-7 small forward from Westtown School (Pennsylvania), chose the Blue Devils over a final five that also included Kentucky, Connecticut, UCLA and Villanova.

"I'm going somewhere that I can be challenged as a leader, challenged as a student, challenged to grow up, on and off the court," Reddish said in a video on The Players' Tribune. "And that's why I'll be attending Duke University."

Reddish is one of the more versatile perimeter prospects in the 2018 class, with the ability to play point guard or on the wing. He averaged 22.6 points, 7.8 rebounds and 3.0 assists on the Nike EYBL circuit in the spring with the Team Final AAU program.

Editor's Picks No. 1 Bagley to classify for 2017, play at Duke Marvin Bagley III, the nation's No. 1 high school senior, says he is reclassifying to the Class of 2017 and will play at Duke this upcoming season as a freshman.

Reddish also played for Kentucky coach John Calipari on the USA U19 World Cup team over the summer, finishing second on the team in assists and averaging 10.7 points and 4.3 rebounds.

Reddish is the second top-10 prospect to join Mike Krzyzewski's program in the 2018 class, following point guard Tre Jones (No. 10), who pledged in mid-August. With No. 1 prospect Marvin Bagley III also signing last month, Duke has now reeled in six top-10 prospects in the last two classes and nine top-10 prospects in the last three classes.

The Blue Devils are also heavily involved with No. 1 senior R.J. Barrett, who will officially visit Duke later this month. Other 2018 targets on Krzyzewski's board include Darius Garland (No. 11), Zion Williamson (No. 2), Nassir Little (No. 14), Emmitt Williams (No. 20) and David McCormack (No. 33).