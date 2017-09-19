ESPN 100 forward Jaedon LeDee told ESPN he committed to Ohio State on Tuesday, giving new head coach Chris Holtmann his first top-100 recruit in the 2018 class.

LeDee chose the Buckeyes over a final eight that also included California, Houston, Iowa State, LSU, Oklahoma, Texas A&M and UCLA.

Jaedon LeDee considered Texas A&M and Oklahoma before choosing Ohio State. Kelly Kline/adidas

"It just had a combination of everything we were looking for," LeDee told ESPN. "It was just the right step for my family and I, and the next step."

LeDee, a 6-foot-8 power forward from Kinkaid School in Houston, is ranked No. 59 in the ESPN 100 for 2018. He had a strong spring and summer for the Texas Pro AAU program on the Adidas Gauntlet circuit, averaging 15.1 points and 8.2 rebounds.

LeDee visited Ohio State the weekend of Sept. 9 and took trips to Texas A&M and Oklahoma this month. LeDee's Columbus visit won him over.

"A lot of things, from basketball to the alumni base that can take care of you after basketball," he said. "So much opportunity up there."

Holtmann took over at Ohio State in June and, within 10 days, persuaded ESPN 100 prospect Kyle Young to follow him from Butler to the Buckeyes. He then got started on the 2018 class and put Ohio State in good position for LeDee. Former head coach Thad Matta offered LeDee a scholarship when he was a high school freshman, but Ohio State didn't recruit him heavily until Holtmann took over.

"I want to come in and have an immediate impact right away, using my versatility," LeDee said. "And also, playing with good guys that are there now."

Holtmann needs a big 2018 class after Matta commits Darius Bazley, Dane Goodwin and Justin Ahrens all decommitted in the spring, and ESPN 100 shooting guard Torrence Watson reopened his recruitment in August after committing to Holtmann in July. Ohio State's focus is on the backcourt, with ESPN 100 guards Elijah Weaver, Luther Muhammad, Andrew Nembhard and Will Richardson among its main targets.