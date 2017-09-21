Five-star prospect Louis King has committed to Oregon.

"I would like to announce that I have committed to the University of Oregon," King said in a video released on social media. "Go Ducks."

King, a 6-foot-8 small forward, chose the Ducks over a final five that also included Seton Hall, Purdue, NC State and Kansas. Dana Altman and Oregon were the heavy favorite for the past few weeks, as King's lone official visit was to Oregon in early September. Altman and his assistants also went to New Jersey to visit King last week.

The Hudson Catholic (New Jersey) product is ranked No. 21 in the ESPN 100, slotting in as the No. 6 small forward in the 2018 class.

King had an impressive spring and summer, averaging 17.6 points and 6.8 rebounds for Team Final on the Nike EYBL circuit. He had five games of at least 25 points during the 16-game season. King also earned a spot on the USA Men's U19 World Cup team this past summer, where he averaged 6.1 points and 4.4 rebounds playing for Kentucky coach John Calipari.

King is the second ESPN 100 prospect to commit to Oregon in 2018, joining 6-foot-10 forward Miles Norris (No. 58).

Altman and the Ducks are still in pursuit of a long list of players, with No. 1 prospect R.J. Barrett expected to visit Eugene on Saturday. Other five-stars on their board include Bol Bol (No. 4), Simi Shittu (No. 6), Emmitt Williams (No. 20) and Luguentz Dort.