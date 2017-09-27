ESPN 100 forward E.J. Montgomery has decommitted from Auburn, sources confirmed to ESPN.

Editor's Picks NCAA coaches among 10 facing federal charges Federal prosecutors have announced charges of fraud and corruption in college basketball. Among those arrested and charged are four assistant coaches at Auburn, Arizona, Oklahoma State and USC.

Montgomery, a 6-foot-10 power forward, originally committed to the Tigers last September.

Auburn assistant coach Chuck Person was one of the four college basketball coaches arrested on Tuesday in an FBI investigation into fraud and corruption. According to FBI documents, Person allegedly accepted bribes on multiple occasions, including one worth approximately $50,000, in order to steer Auburn players to Rashan Michel, a former NBA official who founded Thompson Bespoke Clothing, a custom clothier for athletes.

Montgomery, who attends Wheeler High School (Georgia), is ranked No. 31 in the ESPN 100 for the 2018 class. He averaged 14.1 points and 11.0 rebounds for the Atlanta Celtics on the Adidas Gauntlet circuit this past spring and summer.

The news was first reported by Scout.com.