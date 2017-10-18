        <
        >

          Emmitt Williams arrested on charges of sexual battery, false imprisonment

          2:22 PM ET
          • Andrea AdelsonESPN Staff Writer
            Close
            • ACC reporter.
            • Joined ESPN.com in 2010.
            • Graduate of the University of Florida.
            Follow on Twitter

          Top basketball prospect Emmitt Williams was arrested early Wednesday morning in Florida on sexual battery and false imprisonment charges, according to Orange County Jail records.

          Williams, a power forward ranked No. 20 in the 2018 ESPN 100, was being held on $3,500 bond.

          He recently transferred from IMG Academy to Oak Ridge High in Orlando. The top-rated prospect in the state has a long list of offers, including from Florida, Louisville and Kansas.

          Williams, 19, already had visited Oregon and LSU and was expected to visit Florida this weekend.

          Oak Ridge basketball coach Steve Reece described Williams as a "great person" and a "hard worker in the classroom" to the Orlando Sentinel in August.

          "He's dominant. A man-child," Williams told the paper. "And he's a great person. 'Yes, sir. No, ma'am,' no matter what."

          ABOUT COOKIES

          We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.