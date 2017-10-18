Top basketball prospect Emmitt Williams was arrested early Wednesday morning in Florida on sexual battery and false imprisonment charges, according to Orange County Jail records.

Williams, a power forward ranked No. 20 in the 2018 ESPN 100, was being held on $3,500 bond.

He recently transferred from IMG Academy to Oak Ridge High in Orlando. The top-rated prospect in the state has a long list of offers, including from Florida, Louisville and Kansas.

Williams, 19, already had visited Oregon and LSU and was expected to visit Florida this weekend.

Oak Ridge basketball coach Steve Reece described Williams as a "great person" and a "hard worker in the classroom" to the Orlando Sentinel in August.

"He's dominant. A man-child," Williams told the paper. "And he's a great person. 'Yes, sir. No, ma'am,' no matter what."