Top-five prospect Bol Bol committed to Oregon on Monday.

"Next year, I'll be an Oregon Duck," Bol wrote in The Players' Tribune. "About a week after I made my official visit to Eugene, I knew that that was where I wanted to go."

Bol, the son of 7-foot-7 former NBA player Manute Bol, chose the Ducks over Kentucky. He took official visits to both schools earlier in the fall, cutting Arizona and USC from his list after a recent FBI investigation.

"I didn't know much about the school until I started getting recruited by Oregon's assistant coach, Tony Stubblefield," Bol wrote. "And then later by Coach [Dana] Altman. Before that, I knew they had a lot of jerseys, a lot of different shoe combinations, but that was about it. But it was really those first few meetings with Coach Stubblefield that impressed me the most. He was accessible. He got to know me. He was really real with me.

"And he was honest about the fact that Oregon has never really gotten a top recruit when it was between the Kentuckys and Dukes. He didn't shy away from that. What he did was lay out the vision they had for me."

Bol, a 7-foot-2 center, recently transferred from Mater Dei High School (California) to Findlay Prep (Nevada) after starting his high school career in Kansas.

He was a dominant force at times on the Nike EYBL circuit last spring and summer for California Supreme, averaging 22.0 points, 9.3 rebounds and 3.9 blocks, while shooting 63.2 percent from the field. He went for 26 points, 12 rebounds and 4 blocks in a head-to-head matchup against No. 1 recruit and current Duke freshman Marvin Bagley III.

"I'm tall (obviously), but I'm not my dad," Bol wrote. "He was a true big man, a guy who played in the paint and blocked shots. But I like to work from the perimeter. I like to put the ball on the floor. I get a lot of satisfaction from passing to someone who's more open than me."

Altman and Oregon's 2018 recruiting class is now likely to move into the top five nationally, as Bol is the fourth ESPN 100 prospect to pledge to the Ducks. Bol joins five-star small forward Louis King (No. 21) and four-star prospects Will Richardson (No. 38) and Miles Norris (No. 58).