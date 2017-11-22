Top-10 senior Simi Shittu announced his commitment to Vanderbilt on Wednesday.

"Next year I'll be going to Vanderbilt," Shittu said in a video released on The Players' Tribune.

Shittu, a 6-foot-9 forward from Canada who plays at Vermont Academy (Vermont), is ranked No. 6 in the ESPN 100 for the Class of 2018. He slots in as the No. 2 power forward in the country.

Shittu was one of the most productive players on the Nike EYBL circuit this past spring and summer, averaging 20.1 points, 9.9 rebounds and 3.0 assists for CIA Bounce. He also shot 60.0 percent from the field and 42.3 percent from 3-point range.

Over the past few weeks, it became clear the Commodores were the front-runners for Shittu. He cut Arizona from his list after the FBI investigation in September, and things with North Carolina cooled after the Tar Heels landed five-star forward Nassir Little. Vanderbilt coach Bryce Drew remained involved with Shittu throughout the process, and the school's elite academics played a major role in Shittu's choice.

After not having landed a top-25 recruit since the 2009 class, when John Jenkins pledged to Vanderbilt, the Commodores have just picked up two top-11 prospects in nine days. Shittu follows five-star point guard Darius Garland (No. 11), who chose Vanderbilt over Indiana last week.

Drew also has the Commodores in the final three for No. 1 shooting guard Romeo Langford, who is also considering Kansas and Indiana.