Felony sexual battery and false imprisonment charges against five-star basketball recruit Emmitt Williams were dismissed Wednesday, according to court documents.

Williams was arrested in October after a female friend, whose name was redacted from the arrest warrant, told police in Orange County, Florida, that Williams held her in her apartment against her will and then had sex with her despite her attempts to stop him.

"From the investigation which has been made, it is the opinion of the writer that this case is not suitable for prosecution," a court document signed by Assistant State Attorney Jenny Rossman stated. "This action is taken to clear the records and to release subject's bond if any has been posted responsive to the above charge(s). If in custody, defendant should be released."

Williams, a 6-foot-7 power forward, is ranked No. 20 in the ESPN 100 for the Class of 2018. He missed the first two games of the season but has played in every game since for Oak Ridge High School of Orlando. Williams averaged 17.1 points and 11.3 rebounds on the Nike EYBL circuit last spring and summer.

LSU was heavily involved in his recruitment before the arrest, and a Tigers assistant coach recently went to watch Williams at an event in Florida.