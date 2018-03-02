Arizona lost its final commitment of the 2018 class on Friday, as ESPN 100 point guard Brandon Williams announced he was decommitting from the Wildcats and reopening his recruitment.

"I have had to take a step back and reevaluate my commitment," Williams said in a statement on Twitter. "Playing for the University of Arizona has always been a childhood dream of mine. With the current climate surrounding U of A by signing financial aid papers, I have the opportunity to explore other options. At this time, my family and I have decided to reopen my recruitment."

Williams is the third Arizona commit in the 2018 class to decommit since the FBI investigation into college basketball recruiting came to light in September. Five-star point guard Jahvon Quinerly opened his recruitment in October, and eventually ended up at Villanova. Shareef O'Neal, Shaq's son, decommitted last weekend, one day after ESPN's Mark Schlabach reported that FBI wiretaps intercepted phone conversations between Arizona coach Sean Miller and Christian Dawkins, a runner for ASM Sports agent Andy Miller. O'Neal committed to UCLA three days later.

Arizona now has zero commitments in the class of 2018.

Williams, a 6-foot-2 point guard from Crespi Carmelite High School (California), originally committed to Arizona last June. At the time, he said Arizona was the first school to recruit him, in eighth grade. During the early signing period, Williams elected not to sign a letter of intent, instead signing a non-binding financial aid agreement -- therefore allowing him to go elsewhere without needing a release from Arizona.

Ranked No. 40 in the ESPN 100, Williams missed his junior season and all of AAU season due to knee surgery. Now healthy as a senior, Williams has reestablished himself as one of the best guards on the West Coast.