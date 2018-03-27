Adidas goes back to basics for McDonald's All American Game jerseys, sneakers

High school hoops phenom and Duke commit Zion Williamson throws down some vicious dunks to win at the 2018 Powerade Jam Fest. (0:49)

When the top high school players in the nation hit the court tonight for the McDonald's All American Game (7 ET, ESPN), they'll be doing so in Adidas shoes and uniforms that reflect a streamlined look, compared to in years past.

For the move to Atlanta -- which is hosting the game for just the third time (1983, 1992) -- Adidas ditched the garish camouflage prints and short-sleeved silhouetted jerseys of the past. This year's game will feature a basic red-and-white color scheme that matches not only the title sponsor but also the primary colors of Atlanta's NBA squad, the Hawks.

Adidas went back to a simpler look for the jerseys for this year's McDonald's All American Game in Atlanta. Nick DePaula/ESPN

Two versions of James Harden's signature sneaker will be available for the 24 players in the McDonald's All American Game tonight. Nick DePaula/ESPN

"Having spent much of my life playing and living here, I know the city and fans will enjoy hosting this event and seeing the next great crop of basketball talent," said Dominique Wilkins, VP of Basketball for the Atlanta Hawks and a 1979 McDonald's All American.

This year's game is headlined by a quartet of Duke commits -- R.J. Barrett, Zion Williamson, Tre Jones and Cam Reddish -- who'll wear the red-and-white of Adidas before trading those in for the Blue Devils' blue-and-white Nike jerseys.

Each player in the McDonald's All American Game will have his home state's outline on the back of his jersey. Nick DePaula/ESPN

Tonight's jerseys feature "McDonald's All American" in a basic font across the front. The lettering and numbers are styled in 3M reflective materials for a metallic finish and some added pop. The neckline of each player's jersey reads "Class of 2018," while the back will be personalized, featuring an outline of each player's home state.

Additional details on the uniforms include the Ronald McDonald House Charity's mantra, "Closest Thing to Home," just underneath the size tag. Five stars on the uniform short represent the five players on the court, along with each player's rating goal throughout his time on the prep stage.

All 24 players will be able to pick from five footwear options for the game: two looks of the knit-collar, high-top Crazy Explosive model, two variations of James Harden's Vol. 2 signature sneaker and a pair of Damian Lillard's Dame 4. Each pair includes a McDonald's All American call out, with the game's logo appearing on the insole.

The sneakers for the McDonald's All American Game feature the game's logo on the insole. Nick DePaula/ESPN

While the exclusive Crazy Explosive and Harden Vol. 2 pairs stick to the game's traditional red and white hues, Lillard's vibrant blue Dame 4 was first spotted during Monday's Powerade Jam Fest.

Nick DePaula/ESPN

Drawing its inspiration from the Lillard-endorsed energy drink's mountain berry blast shade, the sneakers were paired with a lemon-lime jersey for the annual dunk contest -- won by Williamson, the viral dunk sensation who unleashed his arsenal of brute strength tomahawks, windmills and 360 dunks yet again in front of a national audience.