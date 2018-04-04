With Anfernee "Penny" Hardaway returning to Memphis, this time as head coach, look back at his glory days as a star point guard for the Tigers. (0:49)

New Memphis Tigers coach Penny Hardaway landed his first commitment on Tuesday night -- his son, Jayden.

Jayden Hardaway, a 6-foot-5 shooting guard, spent this past season at IMG Academy (Florida) after playing for his father at Memphis East High School (Tennessee).

Hardaway also played for his father on the AAU circuit with Team Penny. He averaged 4.8 points and shot 35.1 percent from 3-point range in the Nike EYBL last spring and summer.

According to the Memphis Commercial Appeal, Hardaway will be on scholarship, not a walk-on.

"I wanted to announce it earlier because I had known I was going there for a couple weeks," Hardaway told the paper. "I was just waiting. I was waiting for my dad to get everything straightened out and he gave me permission to commit."

Memphis is expected to land its second commitment under Hardaway on Wednesday morning, when former Wichita State signee Alex Lomax announces his decision. Lomax has played for Hardaway since the fifth grade.