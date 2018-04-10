Ohio State landed five-star junior Alonzo Gaffney on Tuesday morning, sources told ESPN.

Gaffney, an in-state product who attends Garfield Heights High School, was also being recruited by North Carolina, Michigan State, Georgetown and others.

When Chris Holtmann took over the Buckeyes last June, he and his staff immediately made Gaffney its biggest priority in the 2019 class. Assistant coach Ryan Pedon took the reins as lead recruiter, and Gaffney visited the Columbus campus a handful of times.

The 6-foot-9 Gaffney is ranked No. 29 in the ESPN 60 for 2019. He's the No. 7 small forward in the class, but can play both forward positions. He broke out last July playing for Ohio Basketball Club on the Adidas Gauntlet Circuit.

Ohio State is one of just four schools with a five-star pledge in the junior class. Kentucky has two, D.J. Jeffries (No. 17) and Ashton Hagans (No. 18), while Duke (Joey Baker, No. 15) and Maryland (Makhi Mitchell, No. 28) have one apiece.