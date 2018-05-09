Five-star junior guard Tyrese Maxey announced his commitment to Kentucky on Wednesday afternoon.

Maxey chose the Wildcats over fellow finalists Texas, Michigan, Michigan State and Oklahoma State, although Kentucky was considered the heavy favorite entering his announcement.

I WILL BE COMMITTING TO.........🤐 pic.twitter.com/RMyeEuaZrw — Tyrese Maxey (@TyreseMaxey) May 9, 2018

The 6-foot-3 Maxey is the third five-star pledge for John Calipari in the 2019 class, following small forward D.J. Jeffries (No. 16) and point guard Ashton Hagans (No. 17). Hagans is expected to reclassify into the 2018 class and join the Wildcats next season.

Editor's Picks Duke, Kentucky lead the race to land top 2019 class The battle over the top prospects in the 2019 class is heating up, as the Wildcats and Blue Devils try to fend off the likes of Kansas and North Carolina for the top players. But will reclassification reshape the recruiting landscape?

Scout's Take: Tyrese Maxey to Kentucky The five-star guard gives John Calipari another elite prospect joining the program in 2019. 1 Related

Maxey also considered a reclassification into 2018 and playing next season in college, but he will remain in 2019. If Hagans does indeed reclassify, Kentucky has plenty of perimeter pieces. Quade Green returns at the point guard spot, while five-star point guard Immanuel Quickley enters the fold. Freshman wings Keldon Johnson and Tyler Herro are also entering the program, and Jemarl Baker will bring 3-point shooting after redshirting last season with an injury.

Ranked No. 14 in the ESPN 60 for 2019, Maxey is one of the best offensive players in the class. Through seven games on the Nike EYBL circuit this spring, he's averaging 24.0 points, 5.7 rebounds and 4.7 assists -- while shooting 36.5 percent from 3-point range and racking up 2.9 steals. The South Garland High School (Texas) product can play on or off the ball, but he is at his best with the ball in his hands.