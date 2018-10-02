Five-star guard Jalen Lecque announced his commitment to NC State on Tuesday.

Editor's Picks What ESPN 100 guard Jalen Lecque will bring to NC State Jalen Lecque should be an ideal fit for the style and personnel of Kevin Keatts' NC State program.

Lecque had a final seven that also included Tennessee, TCU, Texas Tech, Oregon, UCLA and Louisville, but only took official visits to NC State and Tennessee. Lecque had one of the more interesting five-star recruitments, as he rarely discussed school lists and various bluebloods seemingly shuffled in and out of his recruitment. He also has ties to different parts of the country, as he's a Bronx, New York, native who spent some of his high school career in North Carolina and is now at Brewster Academy (New Hampshire).

NC State, however, has been consistently involved, with coach Kevin Keatts making Lecque a priority. The Wolfpack were a mainstay at Lecque's games during the live recruiting periods, and he took multiple visits to the Raleigh campus.

A 6-foot-4 point guard, Lecque is ranked No. 22 in the ESPN 100, among the top five point guards in the country. He's an excellent scorer, especially going to the basket, due to his quickness and athleticism. Lecque averaged 14.4 points on the EYBL circuit last spring and summer for the NY Rens, also contributing 4.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists.

NC State's first five-star pledge since Dennis Smith Jr. in 2015, Lecque is Keatts' first commitment in the 2019 class.

Lecque is expected to sign a letter of intent in November, but he's also publicly considered entering the 2019 NBA draft. Because he's a post-grad student, Lecque is one year removed from his graduating class and would therefore be eligible for the draft.

"It's a good idea to do," he told ESPN over the summer. "It's just whatever falls. If I feel like I'm good enough next year, and my body gets bigger and stronger and I get way better at the point guard position, you just never know."

Lecque's Brewster teammate, Joel Brown, committed to California on Tuesday morning.