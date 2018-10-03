ESPN 100 five-star small forward Scottie Lewis made a verbal commitment to Florida on Tuesday night.

Lewis has been widely recruited throughout his high school career, but he ultimately selected Florida over Kentucky, after taking official visits to both campuses in September.

The Gators began recruiting Lewis just prior to his freshman year -- and only months after Michael White became the program's head coach, after seeing Lewis play in the summer of 2015.

Since that time, the Gators have reportedly never missed a game Lewis has played with Team Rio during an NCAA recruiting period.

"They've known me since I was 15 years old and we've been able to build that bond, off the court as much as on. I trust them and think I can make an immediate impact," Lewis told ESPN. "They know how hard I work and that I am a trendsetter. They really know my game down to a T and exactly how to use me."

Lewis' commitment comes just one day after ESPN 100 four-star big man Omar Payne committed to Florida on Monday night. The Gators also hold verbal commitments from Tre Mann, another top 40 national prospect, as well as Alex Klatsky, Lewis' close friend and longtime teammate with both Team Rio and Ranney School.

This is the third consecutive year in which Florida has landed three ESPN 100 commitments, but it is very likely to end up the highest ranked class of White's tenure thus far.

Florida will graduate their only three returning starters following the upcoming season: Jalen Hudson, KeVaughn Allen, and Kevarrius Hayes.