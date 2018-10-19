Louisville landed its fifth ESPN 100 commitment in the Class of 2019, as big man Aidan Igiehon opted to play for the Cardinals on Friday.

Igiehon, a 6-foot-9 native of Ireland who plays at Lawrence Woodmere Academy (New York), chose Louisville over a final four that also included St. John's, Oregon and Kentucky.

He took an unofficial visit to Louisville in June and followed it up with an official visit in September. The Cardinals made him a priority shortly after Chris Mack took over in the spring, and the school tracked him closely in July.

Ranked No. 36 in the ESPN 100, Igiehon slots in as the No. 8 power forward in the country. He's one of the stronger, more physical big men in the 2019 class, but he's also capable of running the floor and finishing above the rim.

Igiehon is also a terrific rebounder at both ends of the floor. He averaged 9.7 points and 6.4 rebounds on the Under Armour Association circuit with Team Rio National last spring and summer.

Louisville, which had the No. 5 recruiting class in the country heading into Friday, is the only school in the country with more than three commits from ESPN 100 prospects. Igiehon joins small forward Samuell Williamson (No. 52), guards David Johnson (No. 72) and Josh Nickelberry (No. 81), and forward Jaelyn Withers (No. 89). Three-star power forward Quinn Slazinski is also committed, although he's expected to redshirt as a freshman.

Mack replaced interim coach David Padgett in March, signing a seven-year deal worth $4 million per year.