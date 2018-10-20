        <
          No. 32 recruit Oscar Tshiebwe picks West Virginia over Kentucky

          1:39 PM ET
          • Jeff BorzelloESPN Staff Writer
          Center Oscar Tshiebwe, ranked No. 32 in the ESPN 100 for the class of 2019, announced his commitment to the West Virginia Mountaineers on Saturday.

          The 6-foot-9 Tshiebwe chose the Mountaineers over Kentucky, Baylor and Illinois.

          He visited all four of his finalists in consecutive weekends in September and October, with his final visit made to WVU on the weekend of Oct. 5.

          Kentucky and West Virginia were viewed as the two favorites, especially once the Wildcats offered Tshiebwe in mid-September. Illinois made a late push, but West Virginia maintained its status as the frontrunner.

          The Mountaineers were the first program to offer Tshiebwe, back in the summer of 2016. He attends the same high school -- Kennedy Catholic High School (Pennsylvania) -- that produced current West Virginia star Sagaba Konate.

          Tshiebwe is one of the most dominant interior rebounders in the country. Playing for the ITPS Wildcats grassroots program on the Adidas Gauntlet circuit, Tshiebwe averaged 21.3 points and 11.7 rebounds. He logged double-doubles nine times during the spring and summer. He is physical with a terrific motor and will do most of his damage on offensive rebounds and dump-offs in the lane.

          Tshiebwe is Bob Huggins' second commitment in the 2019 class, joining three-star point guard Miles McBride. Should Konate stick around for his senior season, he and Tshiebwe could form one of the most physically dominant inside duos in the country. If Konate leaves for the NBA, Tshiebwe is the logical replacement.

