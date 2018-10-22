Five-star junior Kyree Walker decommitted from Arizona State on Sunday night, sources told ESPN.

According to sources, the Sun Devils are not expected to continue recruiting Walker.

Walker, a 6-foot-5 small forward who attends Hillcrest Prep (Arizona), committed to Arizona State at the end of his freshman year of high school. He chose the Sun Devils over a long list of early offers, including Arizona, USC and St. John's.

Ranked No. 14 in the ESPN 60 for the Class of 2020, Walker slots in as the third-ranked small forward in his class. He played for Dream Vision on the Adidas Gauntlet last spring and summer, averaging 11.4 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists.

Walker was Bobby Hurley's lone commitment in the 2020 class. Arizona State has commitments in 2019 from four-star guard Jaelen House and junior college guard Alonzo Verge Jr.