Top-30 senior Jahmius Ramsey committed to Texas Tech on Thursday morning, giving the Red Raiders their highest-ranked recruit in school history.

Ramsey, a 6-foot-4 shooting guard from Duncanville High School (Texas), chose the Red Raiders over Memphis, although he considered a long list of schools throughout his recruitment.

Ranked No. 28 in the ESPN 100 for the class of 2019, Ramsey is the third top-100 prospect to commit to Texas Tech since the ESPN recruiting database began in 2007. Top-40 forward Khavon Moore pledged to the Red Raiders in the 2018 class; he was the first ESPN 100 prospect to commit to Tech since D'walyn Roberts in 2007.

Ramsey boosted his stock considerably last winter, demonstrating his ability as a two-way player who can impact the game at both ends of the floor. He continued his strong play with the Drive Nation grassroots program on the Nike EYBL circuit, averaging 15.6 points, 2.9 assists and 1.5 steals last spring and summer. Ramsey exited the summer as the No. 5 shooting guard in the 2019 class.

Chris Beard now has three players in his current recruiting class, with Ramsey joining junior college star Khalid Thomas and fast-improving center Russel Tchewa. The Red Raiders are expected to lose four seniors off this year's team, while sophomore guard Jarrett Culver is a potential NBA draft pick in June.

Texas Tech is coming off arguably its best season in school history, advancing to the Elite Eight before losing to eventual national champion Villanova.