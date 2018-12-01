        <
        >

          Akok Akok, ESPN Top 40 prospect, makes commitment to UConn

          3:22 PM ET
          • Jeff BorzelloESPN Staff Writer
            Close
            • Basketball recruiting insider.
            • Joined ESPN in 2014.
            • Graduate of University of Delaware.
            Follow on Twitter

          Top-40 big man Akok Akok announced his commitment to UConn on Saturday afternoon.

          Akok is expected to enroll at Storrs in the next month, but will redshirt the second semester and suit up as a redshirt freshman next season.

          A 6-foot-9 forward, Akok left Putnam Science Academy (Connecticut) in November with plans to take the SAT and enroll in college during the semester break. He chose the Huskies over Pittsburgh, but also took official visits to Georgetown, Syracuse and Providence.

          Akok, the No. 10 center in the 2019 class, is ranked No. 40 in the ESPN 100. He is the third member of the 2019 ESPN 100 to commit to Dan Hurley and UConn, joining four-star guards James Bouknight and Jalen Gaffney.

          Akok averaged 10.1 points and 3.7 rebounds on the Adidas Gauntlet last spring and summer with the Mass Rivals grassroots program.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices