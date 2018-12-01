Top-40 big man Akok Akok announced his commitment to UConn on Saturday afternoon.

Akok is expected to enroll at Storrs in the next month, but will redshirt the second semester and suit up as a redshirt freshman next season.

A 6-foot-9 forward, Akok left Putnam Science Academy (Connecticut) in November with plans to take the SAT and enroll in college during the semester break. He chose the Huskies over Pittsburgh, but also took official visits to Georgetown, Syracuse and Providence.

Akok, the No. 10 center in the 2019 class, is ranked No. 40 in the ESPN 100. He is the third member of the 2019 ESPN 100 to commit to Dan Hurley and UConn, joining four-star guards James Bouknight and Jalen Gaffney.

Akok averaged 10.1 points and 3.7 rebounds on the Adidas Gauntlet last spring and summer with the Mass Rivals grassroots program.