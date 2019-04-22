Duke lands Stanley and likely top recruiting class

Cassius Stanley, a top-30 prospect, committed to Duke on Monday afternoon, likely securing the No. 1 recruiting class in the country for the Blue Devils.

Stanley chose Duke over a final list that also included UCLA, Oregon and Kansas. The Blue Devils emerged late in the process after Stanley didn't make a decision during the fall's early signing period. UCLA's coaching change impacted the Bruins' pursuit of Stanley, while he remained unconvinced by the Jayhawks or Ducks.

Duke began communicating with Stanley in February, and brought him on campus for an official visit earlier this month. The Blue Devils are losing their top three scorers from this past season's team, with freshmen Zion Williamson, RJ Barrett and Cam Reddish all departing for the NBA, and Mike Krzyzewski needed replacements on the perimeter.

Stanley's commitment likely cements Duke atop the recruiting class rankings for 2019. This will mark the third year in a row Duke has landed the No. 1 class, and the fifth time in six years.

The 6-foot-5 guard joins a group that already included five-stars Vernon Carey Jr. (No. 5 in the ESPN 100), Matthew Hurt (No. 10), Wendell Moore (No. 21) and Rejean "Boogie" Ellis (No. 36).

Stanley was a highly-touted prospect since he began his high school career, with his dunks and highlights regularly going viral. He's ranked No. 29 in the ESPN 100 for the 2019 class, slotting in as the No. 6 shooting guard. Playing for Team Why Not on the Nike EYBL circuit last spring and summer, Stanley averaged 15.8 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.0 assists.