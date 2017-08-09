Insider

We're about six months from national signing day. Loads of elite prospects have already committed, and the best recruiters of 2018 are starting to stand out.

The rankings have been compiled after talking to a variety of sources at various levels in order to gauge which coaches have been most important to their program's recruiting efforts.

Head coaches are not included in this list, which is why Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley did not make the list. Riley very likely could have been on the list, however, as he was an assistant coach for the Sooners for most of this class. His current status precludes him from the list, but these 10 coaches did make it.