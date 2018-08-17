Insider

Recruiting has slowed down a touch now that we are in a dead period and approaching the season. Most prospects will focus on their high school team and put recruiting on the back burner, and that includes some of the top prospects in the nation.

Of the 11 five-star recruits in the 2019 class, five remain uncommitted. While most of them are planning to wait to announce their decisions, there are a select few schools that are sticking out to help make predictions on where they will eventually land. Here is a look at the uncommitted five-stars and where they currently stand.