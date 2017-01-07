SAN ANTONIO -- Ohio State struck gold in Texas again on Saturday with a commitment from five-star safety Jeffrey Okudah, the No. 8 ranked recruit in the ESPN 300.

Okudah, the nation's No. 1 safety prospect out of Grand Prairie, Texas, was one of seven recruits who announced commitments during the U.S. Army All-American Bowl at the Alamodome in San Antonio. He became the highest-rated member of the Buckeyes' third-ranked recruiting class and its 10th pledge from a top-100 ranked recruit.

Okudah talked at length about his recruitment process in a letter to his mom, who is sick with lymphoma, that was posted to The Players' Tribune.

"I don't want to be just another student-athlete while I'm at Ohio State," Okudah wrote. "I really want to one day be remembered for what I accomplished while I was there. I know that's saying a lot given all the great players who have come through the program, but that's exactly the kind of challenge I'm looking for."

Ohio State has now landed three of the top 10 recruits in the state of Texas with Okudah, linebacker Baron Browning and running back J.K. Dobbins. The Buckeyes are also a finalist for the No. 1 prospect in Texas, defensive tackle Marvin Wilson, who plans to make his signing day decision on Feb. 1.

Jeffrey Okudah, the nation's top safety recruit, has committed to Ohio State. Tom Hauck for Student Sports

The Buckeyes weren't the only winners of the 17th annual Army All-American Bowl. Stanford landed one of the nation's best offensive linemen in Foster Sarell, a native of Graham, Washington. The No. 12 ranked recruit in the ESPN 300 spurned his home-state school Washington as well as USC, Nebraska and Notre Dame to commit to the Cardinal.

With the addition of Sarell and fellow Army All-America offensive tackle Walker Little, Stanford has now landed nine ESPN 300 offensive linemen since David Shaw took over as head coach in 2011.

Cornerback Darnay Holmes, ESPN's No. 39 overall ranked recruit, announced his commitment to UCLA. The nation's No. 5 rated corner from Calabasas, California, became the Bruins' fourth commitment in the past two days and chose UCLA over Ohio State, USC and Nebraska.

Michigan added to its No. 4 ranked recruiting class with a commitment from Aledo (Texas) offensive tackle Chuck Filiaga, the nation's No. 137 ranked recruit. Filiaga became the 17th ESPN 300 pledge in the Wolverines' class, and five of those elite recruits are offensive linemen. Filiaga chose Michigan over Oklahoma and Nebraska.

Las Vegas Bishop Gorman safety Bubba Bolden, the No. 149 ranked recruit in the ESPN 300, picked USC for the second time in his recruiting process. Bolden had decommitted from USC in July but ultimately decided to rejoin the Trojans' class after considering Arizona State and Ohio State.

Arizona State missed out on Bolden but did land a commitment from Wylie (Texas) East running back Eno Benjamin. The ESPN 300 back had previously been committed to Iowa and also held offers from Baylor, Michigan, Texas and Utah.

Three-star receiver Jamire Calvin surprised by committing to Oregon State, a school that was not one of his four finalists going into the week. Calvin had long been leaning toward Nebraska but had a change of heart late in the week and chose the Beavers.