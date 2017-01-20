Tom Herman landed the biggest commitment since being hired at Texas on Friday.

Gary Johnson, the No. 8-ranked junior college prospect in the ESPN JC50, committed to Texas on Friday over Oregon, Louisville and Arizona State.

The 6-foot-2, 215-pound playmaking linebacker and one time Alabama verbal made an official visit to Texas last weekend, and the Longhorns immediately became the favorite following the trip to Austin with his mother.

Enjoyed my official visit @Longhorn_FB great people and fan base even better atmosphere #hookem 🤘🏾 pic.twitter.com/6rdhQdkAAO — I Hate QB's & RB's‼️ (@_GaryJohnson) January 15, 2017

Johnson's commitment is the ninth for the Longhorns since Herman was hired, including Under Armour All-America Game running back verbal Toneil Carter, but this is the most impactful as the blazing fast linebacker is expected to be an immediate starter at a position of need for a Texas defense that ranked 94th in total defense in 2016.

The commitment of Johnson, who has three years to play two, comes at the perfect time with a number of top targets for the Longhorns making official visits this weekend, including ESPN 300 No. 34 and Under Armour All-America Game standout K'Lavon Chaisson, and four-star cornerback and Texas state 100-meter champion in 2016 Javelin Guidry.

Texas sported the No. 35-ranked recruiting class prior to Johnson's verbal. The Longhorns remain in the mix for Chaisson, ESPN 300 offensive tackle Stephan Zabie, ESPN 300 cornerback Chevin Calloway, Guidry and former Notre Dame receiver commitment Jordan Pouncey, among others.