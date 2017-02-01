Levi Jones starts with Florida, switches to Florida State and then changes shirts at the last moment to USC. (1:59)

Linebacker Levi Jones, the 65th-ranked player in the ESPN 300, kicked off national signing day by committing to the USC Trojans on Wednesday.

Eleven players will be making their college choice live on ESPN networks. There were supposed to be 12, but receiver James Robinson, who was cited for marijuana possession in his visit to Ohio State a few weeks ago, will not sign Wednesday.

Jones, a product of Westlake High School in Austin, Texas, chose the Trojans over Florida State, Florida and UCLA. The 6-foot-4, 215-pound linebacker visited all of his finalists, but he said it was his visit on Jan. 20 that persuaded the four-star prospect to sign with the Trojans.

Jones put a different spin on the pick-a-hat ceremony as he revealed his decision. He took off his jacket to reveal a long-sleeve Florida T-shirt. He then pulled off the Florida shirt to reveal a Florida State shirt underneath. He then removed the Florida State shirt and was left with a USC shirt.

Jones then put on a USC hat and said, "Fight on."

With the addition of Jones, USC now has nine ESPN 300 commitments/signees in its 2017 recruiting class.

Jones' Westlake teammate, four-star offensive tackle Stephan Zabie, also made his commitment on ESPNU. The 207th-ranked player in the ESPN 300 committed to UCLA over Ole Miss and Texas.

In other signing day news around the country:

• Four-star safety Todd Harris (No. 83 in ESPN 300) opted to stay close to home and signed with LSU. He also had offers from Alabama, Arizona State, Ole Miss and TCU.

• Leonard Warner, the second-ranked inside linebacker in the country (No. 130 ESPN 300), committed to FSU over Georgia and Stanford.

• Offensive lineman Tedarrell Slaton, the 91st-ranked player in the ESPN 300, committed to Florida over Georgia and Miami.

• Inside linebacker Tyler Taylor (No. 204 in the ESPN 300) signed with LSU over Auburn, Georgia, Oklahoma and Ole Miss.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.