Embattled ESPN 300 wide receiver James Robinson, who was cited for marijuana possession on his official visit to Ohio State on the weekend of Jan. 20, was signed by the Florida Gators on Wednesday, coach Jim McElwain confirmed.

A source told ESPN that University of Florida administrators had originally decided not to allow the Gators to sign Robinson, who is ranked as the No. 70 prospect in the ESPN 300. However, as Robinson was scrambling to find a home on national signing day, the source said officials had a change of heart and allowed McElwain to sign the 6-foot-3, 190-pound prospect out of Lakeland (Florida) High School.

"Obviously, as it is with all players, you do your research and your background and what exactly went on," McElwain said during his signing day press conference. "My guess is there are a few people in this crowd that maybe have some regrets on some things that they've done and yet they take responsibility for it.

"Here's the good thing: We get an opportunity to be involved in his life, we get an opportunity to help him move forward, as we do with all the players on our team. You know what, I'm excited about him being a Gator."

McElwain said Robinson was thoroughly vetted before the coach made the decision to sign him.

By adding Robinson, the Gators now have 22 signees -- including 10 ranked in the ESPN 300.

Also joining the Gators on Wednesday were offensive lineman Tedarrell Slaton, the 91st-ranked player in the ESPN 300, athlete Christopher Henderson (No. 131) and running back Adarius Lemons (No. 285).

With the addition of Slaton, the Gators landed an offensive tackle ranked in the top 100 for the third time in four years.

Henderson, who played receiver and running back in high school, originally committed to Miami and also had offers from Alabama, Auburn, LSU and Tennessee.