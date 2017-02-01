        <
          Marvin Wilson, No. 4 overall in ESPN 300, picks Seminoles

          DT Wilson the 'cherry on top' of day for FSU (0:42)

          Ryan McGee shares what the reaction was at Florida State after getting a commitment from No. 4 ESPN 300 Marvin Wilson and what Wilson's arrival means for the Seminoles. (0:42)

          6:50 PM ET
          • Sam Khan Jr.ESPN Staff Writer
            • Covers Texas A&M and the SEC.
            • Joined ESPN in 2012.
            • Graduate of the University of Houston.
          HOUSTON -- The nation's top-ranked defensive tackle will take his talents to Florida State.

          Marvin Wilson, the No. 4 overall player in the 2017 ESPN 300, announced Wednesday that he will sign with the Seminoles, putting a punctuation mark on a top-10 recruiting haul for coach Jimbo Fisher and his staff.

          Wilson, the top-ranked prospect in Texas, chose FSU over LSU, Ohio State, Oklahoma and South Florida. He made the announcement in front of friends, family and classmates at Episcopal High School in Houston.

          At 6-foot-4, 332 pounds, Wilson is a big, strong defensive tackle with good quickness who has the potential to play right away.