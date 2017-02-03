ESPN Junior 300 running back Ricky Slade committed to Penn State Nittany Lions on Friday, giving the Nittany Lions nine commitments in the 2018 class.

Slade is the No. 30-ranked prospect overall in his class and is the third top 30 commitment in 2018 for Penn State. He is joined by defensive end Micah Parsons (No. 5 overall prospect) and quarterback Justin Fields (No. 8 overall).

The commitment also gives Penn State eight ESPN Junior 300 commitments in the 2018 class, the most at this point of any FBS program in the country. Miami is next with six, and Florida State, USC and Notre Dame each have five.

Slade is the No. 2-ranked running back in the class and was offered by many top programs, including Clemson, Ohio State and Florida.