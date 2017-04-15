The Ohio State Buckeyes kicked off their spring game Saturday by landing ESPN Jr. 300 offensive lineman Max Wray.

The No. 46-ranked prospect overall hails from Tennessee and chose the Buckeyes over offers from Alabama, Auburn, Clemson and in-state program Tennessee.

"Obviously the coaches have a track record of producing NFL-level talent," Wray said. "The program is very successful, but the most important thing to me was that it felt like home. Hanging out with the players and walking around campus just felt like it was where I was meant to go."

Wray had been committed to Georgia but recently decommitted and is now headed to Columbus.

The Buckeyes have done well in SEC territory, and this is yet another big haul from the south for coach Urban Meyer and his staff. Wray gives Ohio State three ESPN Jr. 300 commitments from the south in the 2018 class alone, with Georgia quarterback Emory Jones and Florida running back Brian Snead.

The commitment gets Ohio State off to another fast recruiting start. All six of the Buckeyes' commitments are ESPN Jr. 300 prospects, with five ranked in the top 100.