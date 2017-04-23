One week after landing ESPN 300 quarterback and Oklahoma legacy Casey Thompson, Texas coach Tom Herman struck again by swiping a quarterback who had committed to the Sooners.

Cameron Rising, the No. 202 recruit in the ESPN 300 out of Newbury Park, California, announced Saturday he has flipped his verbal commitment from Oklahoma to Texas.

Rising had been committed to Oklahoma since last August but took a visit to Texas last weekend for the Longhorns' spring game.

"I truly believe Coach Herman will bring Texas back to the elite status program it is," Rising wrote in a Twitter post announcing his decision. "After much thought and discussion with those close to me, I am fully prepared to say that I am committing to the University of Texas. I am shutting down my recruitment process to focus on my academics and senior season."

Cameron Rising had been committed to Oklahoma since last August but announced Saturday that he is now committing to Texas. Tom Hauck for Student Sports

Herman and offensive coordinator Tim Beck have only two scholarship quarterbacks on campus in Shane Buechele and Sam Ehlinger. They added a commitment last Thursday from Thompson, whose father, Charles, and brother Kendal both played quarterback for the Sooners.

The Sooners no longer have a quarterback commit in their 2018 class but do have three former ESPN 300 recruits already on campus backing up senior Baker Mayfield with Kyler Murray, Austin Kendall and Chris Robison.