UCLA received some big news Sunday at an important position, as No. 3 dual-threat quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson of the Class of 2018 announced his commitment to the Bruins.

Thompson-Robinson, the nation's No. 50 overall prospect, chose UCLA over Michigan as his two finalists, but he held offers from Alabama, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Miami, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas and others.

It's a vital commitment at quarterback for the Bruins, who made a big splash at the position in the 2015 class when they signed No. 2 pocket passer and No. 50 overall prospect Josh Rosen. But in the next two classes, the Bruins missed on several top targets and did not sign an ESPN 300 quarterback, bringing in four-star Devon Modster and a pair of three-stars, Matt Lynch and Austin Burton.

The Bruins could be in need of a starting quarterback in 2018 if Rosen has a successful 2017 season and leaves early for the 2018 NFL draft. Thompson-Robinson has enough ability that he could show well in an open competition to replace Rosen and potentially step in as a true freshman starter.

Of course, it's slightly premature to discuss Thompson-Robinson as a starting quarterback at UCLA, considering he hasn't yet started a game at Las Vegas Bishop Gorman. Stuck behind Ohio State spring enrollee Tate Martell for the past few seasons, Thompson-Robinson has attempted only 48 passes and will take over as the starter this fall as a senior.

In fact, he caught more passes than he completed last year. He went 21-for-31 for 269 yards and three touchdowns as a quarterback, and caught 22 passes for 397 yards and eight touchdowns as a wide receiver.

Thompson-Robinson is the third ESPN 300 prospect from Bishop Gorman to announce his college decision, joining linebacker Palaie Gaoteote, who committed to USC, and tight end Brevin Jordan, who committed to Miami. Prior to Jordan's pledge to the Hurricanes, he and Thompson-Robinson spoke often of heading to the same college as a package deal. It could be worth watching to see whether Thompson-Robinson and the UCLA staff continue to recruit Jordan hard.

This commitment bookends a nice weekend for UCLA, which picked up a commitment from ESPN 300 wide receiver Kyle Philips on Friday and now has eight verbal pledges in the 2018 class.

Michigan likely will turn its attention to two other quarterbacks it has offered: Joe Milton, an ESPN 300 prospect and the nation's No. 8 dual-threat quarterback, and Tyler Shough, a three-star pocket passer from Arizona who has had a big spring, adding offers from Alabama, South Carolina, Washington State and others.