Defensive end Micah Parsons, the No. 8-ranked prospect in the 2018 class, decommitted from Penn State on Sunday.

Parsons was one of two commitments ranked as a five-star recruit for the Nittany Lions, along with quarterback Justin Fields, but is reopening his recruitment. The 6-foot-3, 234-pound prospect had taken recent visits to other programs, including Ohio State, which played into his decision to back off his original commitment.

Penn State's recruiting class had been ranked No. 2 overall, with the second-most ESPN 300 commitments behind only Miami. The Nittany Lions now have eight ESPN 300 commitments, including two ranked in the top 20 of the ESPN 300.