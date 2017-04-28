ESPN 300 defensive back A.J. Lytton committed to Florida State on Thursday, giving the Seminoles another top prospect from the D.C., Maryland, Virginia (DMV) area, Lytton is the No. 28-ranked prospect in the 2018 class.

With Lytton's commitment, Florida State continues its streak of landing at least one ESPN 300 prospect from the DMV area going all the way back to 2012. The staff has landed 12 such prospects during that span, including Joshua Kaindoh, the No. 1-ranked defensive end in the 2017 class, defensive back Levonta Taylor and defensive end Josh Sweat.

The streak is impressive and has added a ton of talent to the Florida State roster from out of state. Lytton is no exception, as he is the third-ranked cornerback in his class and the second-ranked prospect in Maryland.

The Seminoles now have seven ESPN 300 commitments in 2018, including Lytton and the fourth-ranked cornerback in Asante Samuel Jr.