ESPN 300 quarterback Adrian Martinez committed to Tennessee on Friday, giving the Vols 10 commitments in the 2018 class.

Martinez is the No. 32-ranked prospect overall and the No. 3-ranked pocket-passing quarterback. If the commitment sticks until signing day, Martinez will be the highest-ranked quarterback whom head coach Butch Jones has landed at Tennessee.

A 6-foot, 198-pound quarterback, Martinez initially committed to Cal, but he decommitted in late April after taking a visit to Tennessee.

The commitment gives Tennessee five ESPN 300 commitments in the 2018 class, and it gives the Vols two top-50 prospects, with Martinez and offensive lineman Cade Mays. The class is currently ranked No. 10 overall in the ESPN class rankings.