        <
        >

          Adrian Martinez, No. 32 overall prospect, commits to Tennessee

          6:35 PM ET
          • Tom VanHaarenESPN Staff Writer
            Close
            • Big Ten recruiting reporter
            • Joined ESPN in 2011
            • Graduated from Central Michigan
            Follow on Twitter

          ESPN 300 quarterback Adrian Martinez committed to Tennessee on Friday, giving the Vols 10 commitments in the 2018 class.

          Martinez is the No. 32-ranked prospect overall and the No. 3-ranked pocket-passing quarterback. If the commitment sticks until signing day, Martinez will be the highest-ranked quarterback whom head coach Butch Jones has landed at Tennessee.

          A 6-foot, 198-pound quarterback, Martinez initially committed to Cal, but he decommitted in late April after taking a visit to Tennessee.

          The commitment gives Tennessee five ESPN 300 commitments in the 2018 class, and it gives the Vols two top-50 prospects, with Martinez and offensive lineman Cade Mays. The class is currently ranked No. 10 overall in the ESPN class rankings.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.