The Alabama Crimson Tide are now down to only two commitments in their 2018 recruiting class after ESPN 300 running back Dameon Pierce decommitted Thursday.

The No. 100-ranked prospect had been taking visits to other schools and has now officially reopened his recruitment.

Editor's Picks Vegas pegs Tide, Buckeyes for double-digit Ws Sportsbook CG Technology has set a win total of 10.5 for Alabama and 10 for Ohio State -- the only college football teams with double-digit win expectations for 2017.

Kiper's way-too-early 2018 rankings: Top draft prospects at every position Yes, the 2017 draft just ended, but Mel Kiper's already looking to the Class of 2018. And Alabama players dot the first position-by-position look at the best prospects in the '18 draft. 1 Related

With only two commitments in the class, this is the first time Alabama has not been ranked in ESPN's top 25 at this point in a recruiting cycle since ESPN started the class rankings.

After visits to Florida, Florida State and Georgia, Pierce decided it was in his best interest to take a step back. He noted he had been paying attention to Alabama's depth at running back.

"When you go to college, you want to have an equal opportunity to play," Pierce said. "Of course there's going to be competition everywhere, but sometimes too much competition can be overwhelming."

Pierce mentioned Clemson as a school that he could visit in the near future, and the Georgia prospect will now have many other suitors after him.

Athlete Xavier Williams (No. 27) and defensive end Jordan Davis (No. 125) are the two remaining commitments in the class for Alabama.