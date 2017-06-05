Texas continues to surge on the recruiting trail under Tom Herman.

After securing commitments from ESPN 300 running back Keaontay Ingram and hard-hitting safety DeMarvion Overshown earlier in the week, the Longhorns struck again -- this time on a top out-of-state target.

Ayodele Adeoye, the No. 43-ranked prospect in the class of 2018 and top-ranked prospect in Missouri, committed to Texas over Oklahoma, Missouri, LSU, Illinois, Florida and Texas A&M following an unofficial visit to Austin on Friday and Saturday.

The door opened for Texas to recruit Adeoye when defensive coordinator Todd Orlando joined Herman at Texas. Orlando recruited Adewale Adeoye, Ayodele's older brother, to Utah State in 2014 while he was the defensive coordinator for the Aggies.

Herman's first full class in Austin has seen a shift in momentum amid a series of recruiting victories. Under Armour All-America Game and Sunshine State playmaker Justin Watkins was the first commitment in the class following his decommitment from Florida State, but it was the flip of ESPN 300 quarterback Cameron Rising from Oklahoma -- nine days after ESPN 300 quarterback Casey Thompson out of Oklahoma committed -- that jump-started the momentum shift.

The Longhorns' success in the state of Oklahoma has created national buzz with Thompson, the son of one-time Sooners quarterback Charles Thompson, and defensive end Ron Tatum III both picking the Longhorns. The in-state flip of ESPN 300 safety Caden Sterns from LSU has also proven to be impactful.

With momentum now on Texas' side, the run up to the ESPN 2018 class rankings continues. Already knocking on the door of a top-10 class, sitting at No. 11 following the commitment of Ingram, the Longhorns have added No. 66 overall Overshown and No. 43 Ayodele since Wednesday's rankings update.

Texas remains in the hunt for more than a handful of ESPN 300 prospects, including cornerback Anthony Cook, defensive back D'Shawn Jamison, safety B.J. Foster, tight end Mustapha Muhammad, defensive tackle Keondre Coburn and receivers Al'vonte Woodard, Brennan Eagles and Jaylen Waddle.

Under Armour All-America Game safety Foster, the No. 36 ranked prospect in the class, is scheduled to announce his commitment June 5 with the Longhorns considered the heavy favorite over LSU, Michigan, TCU and Ohio State.