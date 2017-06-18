State of Texas ESPN 300 wide receiver Josh Moore is taking his own path.

The No. 31-ranked prospect in the Class of 2018 announced Sunday he is headed to the Big 10 to play for Nebraska over Texas A&M, where his brother and fellow ESPN 300 prospect, Jordan Moore, is committed.

Nebraska coach Mike Riley welcomed his newest recruit on Twitter:

It's a great day to be a #Husker!!! Just added a game changing playmaker out of Texas!! Join the movement! #GBR 🔴🌽🏈 — Mike Riley (@Coach_Riley) June 18, 2017

Moore, the No. 5-ranked receiver in the country, continues the hot streak for Nebraska. The Cornhuskers had the No. 11-ranked recruiting class prior to Moore's commitment, and will now jump into the top 10 for the first time with seven ESPN 300 verbals.

Moore had been considered a lean to the Cornhuskers over the Aggies and Florida State for weeks, and not even the pull of family and being close to home could win out for Texas A&M.

Under Armour All-America Game selection Moore joins cornerback Mario Goodrich, athlete Chase Williams, receiver Manuel Allen, athlete Eric Fuller Jr., athlete Brendan Radley-Hines and tight end Cameron Jurgens as ESPN 300 commitments for Riley and his staff in what is an uber-impressive class of skill players.

Moore, Allen and slot/return specialist Fuller continue the run of four-star receiver prospects headed to Lincoln following ESPN 300 Tyjon Lindsey, Keyshawn Johnson Jr. and Jaevon McQuitty in the 2017 class.

Nebraska's run on the trail is not expected to slow down anytime soon. The Cornhuskers remain in the mix for a number of ESPN 300 prospects, including defensive linemen Ronnier Perkins and Cameron Latu and defensive backs Houston Griffith, Isaac Taylor-Stuart and Bryan Addison.

Nebraska is in search of a first top 10-ranked class in the 13 years ESPN has ranked recruiting classes.