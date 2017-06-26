San Diego State landed a three-star wide receiver on Monday with athletics in his genes. J.R. Justice, son of former MLB star David Justice, committed to the Aztecs with an announcement video on Twitter.

All glory to God... Thank you to everyone who has helped the process!!! pic.twitter.com/b2W4Ut0KMv — JR (@JRJrjustice2328) June 26, 2017

David Justice had an excellent baseball career that started with the Atlanta Braves in 1989 and ended with the Oakland Athletics in 2002. He won World Series titles in 1995 and 2000 and was a three-time All-Star. Now his son is hoping to put some trophies and titles on a mantle of his own.

J.R. Justice, from San Diego, had offers from Tennessee, Arizona, Illinois and other major programs, but decided to stay close to home.

He was being recruited by San Diego State as a receiver, but he was an all-around athlete who did a little bit of everything for Saint Augustine High School. He had 932 receiving yards as a junior, ran the ball, played defense and even had an average of 36.8 yards per punt as the team's punter this last season.