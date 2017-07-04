        <
        >

          James Cook, No. 54 overall in ESPN 300, decommits from FSU

          2:09 PM ET
          • Tom VanHaarenESPN Staff Writer
            Close
            • Big Ten recruiting reporter
            • Joined ESPN in 2011
            • Graduated from Central Michigan
            Follow on Twitter

          ESPN 300 running back James Cook decommitted from Florida State on Tuesday. Cook, the No. 54 overall prospect in 2018, had been committed to the Seminoles since March 2016.

          His decommitment is somewhat of a surprise, as his older brother, Dalvin, was a star running back for coach Jimbo Fisher just last season. Cook has offers from several major programs, though, and just because he had been committed to Florida State, that didn't mean the communication with other schools had stopped.

          Cook had seemed to be wavering in recent weeks and finally backed off of his commitment. Georgia has been intriguing to the Miami prospect and could become a big player in his newly reopened recruitment.

          The decommitment leaves Florida State with just five ESPN 300 commitments in the 2018 class, and 11 overall.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.