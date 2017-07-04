ESPN 300 running back James Cook decommitted from Florida State on Tuesday. Cook, the No. 54 overall prospect in 2018, had been committed to the Seminoles since March 2016.

His decommitment is somewhat of a surprise, as his older brother, Dalvin, was a star running back for coach Jimbo Fisher just last season. Cook has offers from several major programs, though, and just because he had been committed to Florida State, that didn't mean the communication with other schools had stopped.

Cook had seemed to be wavering in recent weeks and finally backed off of his commitment. Georgia has been intriguing to the Miami prospect and could become a big player in his newly reopened recruitment.

The decommitment leaves Florida State with just five ESPN 300 commitments in the 2018 class, and 11 overall.