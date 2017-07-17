ESPN 300 tight end Jeremy Ruckert committed to Ohio State on Monday.

Ruckert, the No. 39 prospect overall, chose the Buckeyes over Michigan, Notre Dame and Wisconsin, and gives Ohio State 14 ESPN 300 commitments in the 2018 class.

Coach Urban Meyer and his staff already had the No. 1-ranked recruiting class before this commitment and now add to an already outstanding class.

Ohio State's 14 ESPN 300 commits are the most of any program in 2018. Miami is a close second, currently holding on to 13 ESPN 300 prospects, and Texas and Penn State are next with 10. All but one commitment for Ohio State is ranked in the ESPN 300, and 10 of the 14 are ranked in the top 100 of the ESPN 300.

The Buckeyes have held the No. 1-ranked class since June 7 and have yet to relinquish the top spot.

Alabama has finished with the top class in five of the past six recruiting classes, but with the Tide ranked outside the top 25, Ohio State has a chance to join Florida State as other teams that can unseat Alabama as the top-ranked recruiting class on signing day.