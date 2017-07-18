Since taking over the reigns at Oklahoma on June 7, Lincoln Riley has created ample momentum for the Sooners on the recruiting trail picking up eight commitments, including in-state ESPN 300 defensive end and Texas flip Ron Tatum III and 2019 nationally recruited quarterback Spencer Rattler.

Chalk up another one.

Versatile cornerback, receiver and return man Jaquayln Crawford, No. 135 in the class of 2018, committed to Oklahoma over Texas, TCU and Texas A&M on Monday in what is another significant win for Riley and his staff in little more than a month since taking over as head coach in Norman.

The announcement by Crawford is a key one for Oklahoma, as the 5-foot-10, 163-pounder is the first top 20-ranked prospect from the all-important Lone Star State to commit to Oklahoma in the 2018 class. Crawford also becomes the second ESPN 300 commitment from Texas for the Sooners, joining quarterback Tanner Mordecai, and the sixth commit from the Lone Star State of the 15 verbals in the class. In the 2017 class, the Sooners inked five ESPN 300 prospects from Texas.

Crawford joins an Oklahoma class that was ranked No. 11 prior to his verbal commitment, headlined by ESPN 300's Tatum III, Mordecai, offensive tackle Brey Walker and running back T.J. Pledger.

The Sooners' chase for back-to-back top-10 classes for the first time since ESPN has ranked prospects and classes continues to gain traction. Oklahoma remains in the mix for ESPN 300's Ronnie Perkins and Kamryn Babb out of Missouri, linebacker Merlin Robertson out of California, IMG Academy offensive guard Curtis Dunlap and Lone Star State receiver Tommy Bush, among others.